Insider Selling: Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Director Sells $613,668.00 in Stock

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Director Charles E. Moran sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $613,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,038 shares in the company, valued at $931,566.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ DCT opened at $47.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.11 and a 200-day moving average of $43.23. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $59.40.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.81 million. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DCT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 27,300.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 9,810.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 625.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.