Insider Selling: Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Director Sells 2,302 Shares of Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,302 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total transaction of $433,765.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,953.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $189.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 90.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $74.47 and a 1 year high of $191.99.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SYNA shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synaptics from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1,095.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,647 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics during the first quarter worth about $86,919,000. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 170.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 411,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,080,000 after purchasing an additional 259,471 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 195.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,537,000 after purchasing an additional 168,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,689,000 after buying an additional 133,810 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

