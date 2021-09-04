MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Grows Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 185.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,762 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,601,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,823,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,642,000 after buying an additional 255,092 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in CSX by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 88,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,536,000 after buying an additional 16,293 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in CSX by 325.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 14,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in CSX by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 27,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.84. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $24.71 and a 12 month high of $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,611,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,264,750 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

