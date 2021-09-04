Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 134.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 113.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MPC opened at $58.24 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $64.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.22. The company has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.16.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.44%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MPC shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.38.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

