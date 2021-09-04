J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 1,386 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,031,464,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 244,641.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,041,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,615 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Snap by 48,307.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,690,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,200,000 after buying an additional 4,680,974 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 23.1% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,774,000 after buying an additional 4,504,987 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the first quarter valued at $231,621,000. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

SNAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Snap from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Snap from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $76.32 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Snap from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

In other news, Director Poppy Thorpe sold 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $152,258.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,380.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $457,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 804,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,356,079.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,665,088 shares of company stock valued at $405,826,799 over the last 90 days.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $75.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $118.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.22 and a beta of 1.27. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $80.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.49.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. Snap’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.