J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 610.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after buying an additional 52,980 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 192.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPG opened at $135.75 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $137.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.58. The company has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.47%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.71.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

