J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $375,000 Position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 506.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,140,000 after buying an additional 151,625 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 2,272.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 142,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,938,000 after buying an additional 136,167 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,440,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,086,000. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,967,000.

BLOK opened at $52.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.59. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1 year low of $23.40 and a 1 year high of $62.94.

