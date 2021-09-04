J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New $346,000 Investment in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 157.9% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.20.

NYSE PNC opened at $191.52 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $203.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.99 and a 200-day moving average of $184.74. The company has a market capitalization of $81.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.62%.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,700 shares of company stock worth $868,686 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

