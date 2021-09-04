J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 590.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAM opened at $56.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.82. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $57.83. The company has a market capitalization of $89.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -433.33%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

