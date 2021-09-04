Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,171 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,059 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 122.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $113.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $852.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

AKAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

In other Akamai Technologies news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $432,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,140,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $99,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,348 shares of company stock worth $5,468,022. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.