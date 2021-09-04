Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Position Raised by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 986.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $466.00.

In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total value of $4,327,996.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.17, for a total transaction of $669,963.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,504 shares of company stock worth $36,941,301. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $502.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $430.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.89. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.62 and a 52 week high of $504.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.90.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 68.18%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

