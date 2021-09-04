Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 2,806 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PPL by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,290,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,998,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,556 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPL in the first quarter worth about $57,572,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the 1st quarter worth about $57,201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PPL by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,602,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,893,000 after buying an additional 1,269,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 1,332.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,120,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,307,000 after buying an additional 1,041,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut PPL to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.91.

Shares of PPL opened at $30.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $25.47 and a 12 month high of $30.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.67.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

