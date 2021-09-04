Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth about $706,000. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 60,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,967,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Shopify by 13.3% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 26,242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,514.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,635.53.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,554.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $839.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,650.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,513.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,316.86. The firm has a market cap of $193.91 billion, a PE ratio of 80.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.44.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

