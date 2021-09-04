iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Position Boosted by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 46,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 27,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EEM opened at $53.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.69. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $42.29 and a twelve month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

