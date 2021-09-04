FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 802 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTC. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter valued at $220,629,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of PTC by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,358,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,657,000 after purchasing an additional 602,850 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter valued at $78,945,000. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of PTC by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 960,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,144,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of PTC by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,458,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,176,000 after purchasing an additional 343,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total value of $1,997,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,793,595.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $235,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,750 shares of company stock worth $2,896,760 over the last three months. 10.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PTC opened at $132.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 66.16, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.36 and a 12 month high of $153.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. Equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.83.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

