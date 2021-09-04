Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Director Sells $237,275.00 in Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Director Michael Doak sold 2,500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $237,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Trupanion stock opened at $90.94 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $126.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.91 and a beta of 1.89.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.03 million. Research analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Trupanion by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Trupanion by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Trupanion by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trupanion by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Trupanion by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

