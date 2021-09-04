Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CRO Sells $205,892.70 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CRO Robert J. Traube sold 12,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $205,892.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert J. Traube also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Robert J. Traube sold 8,120 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $141,531.60.

Shares of Zuora stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.02. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $18.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 2.17.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.41 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 42.30%. Zuora’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the first quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Zuora during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora during the second quarter worth about $69,000. 59.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

