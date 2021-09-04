Camille L. Bedrosian Sells 2,500 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,500 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $250,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

RARE stock opened at $102.40 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.83 and a 12-month high of $179.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.78 and its 200 day moving average is $104.23.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 97.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RARE shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.26.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,388,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,448,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,197,000 after purchasing an additional 152,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.