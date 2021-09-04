Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STRNY shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Severn Trent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

OTCMKTS STRNY opened at $40.07 on Friday. Severn Trent has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $40.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.70 and a 200-day moving average of $35.32.

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water, and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following two segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Dee Valley Water.

