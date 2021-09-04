GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 1,122 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 69.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,074,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,422,484,000 after acquiring an additional 942,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,012,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,272,473,000 after acquiring an additional 288,765 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 988,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,597,000 after acquiring an additional 253,244 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,604,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,590,000 after acquiring an additional 140,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $17,827,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.33.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 14,708 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,573,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,366,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $267,036.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at $790,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 120,297 shares of company stock worth $23,297,572 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALNY stock opened at $197.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.43 and a 200-day moving average of $159.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.29 and a 12 month high of $209.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 1.20.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61). The business had revenue of $220.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.67) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

