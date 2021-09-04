Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,221,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,813,000 after purchasing an additional 68,696 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth about $8,737,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,345,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,881,000 after purchasing an additional 821,451 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth about $2,551,000. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 263,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $174,464.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,512 shares in the company, valued at $258,247.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Justin Hotard sold 44,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $723,179.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,631 shares of company stock worth $1,142,144 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.56.

NYSE HPE opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.24.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.