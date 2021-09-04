GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 19,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 15,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $2,222,077.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $144.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.60 and a 200-day moving average of $135.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.58.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

