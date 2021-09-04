GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $477,000 Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,946.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,681.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1,563.02. The company has a market capitalization of $96.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38,920.20 and a beta of 1.49. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $959.87 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,927.72.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

