155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, COKER & PALMER reaffirmed a “sector underperform” rating on shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$30.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$25.44 million.

155675 (BLD.TO) Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

