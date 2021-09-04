GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $484,000 Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in United Community Banks by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 92,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks stock opened at $30.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.67. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. United Community Banks had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $174.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. United Community Banks’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UCBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Edwards purchased 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $299,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 42,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,689.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $321,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

