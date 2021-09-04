FDx Advisors Inc. Has $665,000 Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boston Properties news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,860.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BXP shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Argus boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.71.

BXP opened at $113.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.09. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $124.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.01, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.17 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 62.32%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

