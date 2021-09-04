FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Proequities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of CMBS stock opened at $54.51 on Friday. iShares CMBS ETF has a one year low of $53.47 and a one year high of $55.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.36.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares CMBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares CMBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.