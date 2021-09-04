Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

HCA opened at $252.95 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.38 and a 52 week high of $257.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.72. The firm has a market cap of $80.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

In other news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.94, for a total transaction of $749,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 210,140 shares in the company, valued at $52,522,391.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total value of $49,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.00.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

