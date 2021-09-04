85,751 Shares in Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 85,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.05% of Corporación América Airports as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Corporación América Airports in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Corporación América Airports in the first quarter worth $125,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Corporación América Airports in the first quarter worth $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Corporación América Airports in the first quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 19.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 83,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 13,330 shares in the last quarter. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Corporación América Airports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Corporación América Airports stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.27. Corporación América Airports S.A. has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $6.37. The company has a market capitalization of $880.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 3.19.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.10. Corporación América Airports had a negative return on equity of 27.21% and a negative net margin of 51.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corporación América Airports S.A. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

