BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 210.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,317 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in BGC Partners by 335.3% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 413,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 318,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BGC Partners by 7.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 692,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 45,333 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in BGC Partners by 65.2% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,437,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 567,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in BGC Partners by 1,226.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 239,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 221,903 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in BGC Partners in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGC Partners stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $6.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.35.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. BGC Partners had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 36.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.90%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut shares of BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities, and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back-office services.

