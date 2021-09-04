GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $501,000 Stock Holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,251 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.26% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 359.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 11,170 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,132,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 25,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ FENC opened at $7.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 33.11, a quick ratio of 33.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.94. The company has a market cap of $206.50 million, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 0.06. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $8.84.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Equities research analysts forecast that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.