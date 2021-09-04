Creative Planning Cuts Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Creative Planning reduced its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 45.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,290 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $495,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $16.18 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $18.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 160.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a aug 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AGNC. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.