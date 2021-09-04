Creative Planning Sells 16,660 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,660 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 85.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 136,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,383,000 after purchasing an additional 62,847 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in Logitech International in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Logitech International by 24.1% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 81,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Logitech International by 360.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 797,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,391,000 after acquiring an additional 624,575 shares in the last quarter. 38.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $102.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.69. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $66.78 and a 52-week high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 18.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on LOGI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Logitech International from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.88.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

