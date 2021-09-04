SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 53.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,594 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 62,700 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 523,372 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 52,695 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,897,216 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,317 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $4,700,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 481.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 295,315 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 244,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,807 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $19.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 6.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $26.86.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 45.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $306,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

