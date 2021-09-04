iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,387 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 196,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,162,000 after buying an additional 16,086 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $341,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 90.4% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 45,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 21,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Arete Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $9,332,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FXI opened at $41.47 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.24 and a 12-month high of $54.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.24 and a 200 day moving average of $45.43.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

