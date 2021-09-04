Creative Planning Increases Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LYV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.17.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $86.08 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.97 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.03.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 114.44%. The business had revenue of $575.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

