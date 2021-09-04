Creative Planning Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.10% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $582,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7,515.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 8,041 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOV opened at $176.99 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $101.29 and a 52-week high of $191.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.