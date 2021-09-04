Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 928 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $51.24 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $51.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.