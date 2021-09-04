Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 1,134 Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIS. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 486,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,144,000 after purchasing an additional 101,180 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 745.2% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 88,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,808,000 after purchasing an additional 78,302 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $12,965,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 64.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 157,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,756,000 after acquiring an additional 61,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth $9,828,000.

VIS stock opened at $199.57 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $139.37 and a twelve month high of $204.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.26 and a 200-day moving average of $193.78.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

