Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 58.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 31.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF opened at $84.51 on Friday. iShares US Financials ETF has a one year low of $54.26 and a one year high of $85.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.73.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

