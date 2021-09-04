Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $212,000 in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MRO shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.65.

MRO stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of -16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.27.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -17.24%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

