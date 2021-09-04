Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes $234,000 Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 693.5% during the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 152,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 133,498 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 175,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after buying an additional 38,073 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,958,000. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 46,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,314,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $26.43 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $30.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.23.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

