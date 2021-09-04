Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 4,532 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) by 52.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,532 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,942,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,287,000 after buying an additional 38,072,930 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,023,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after buying an additional 76,084 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $579,000.

Shares of BBEU opened at $60.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.58.

