American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 74,540 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,067,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,540 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Accel Entertainment were worth $48,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACEL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 55.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 29.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 30.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 25.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $293,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $97,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,744.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,690 shares of company stock valued at $852,720. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accel Entertainment stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $15.11.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $201.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.47 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 32.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

ACEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

