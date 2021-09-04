Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Short Interest Up 13.9% in August

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the July 29th total of 1,510,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 294,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

In related news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $2,522,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 16,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $377,507.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,797 shares in the company, valued at $230,131.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,071 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,208 in the last quarter. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LQDT. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,685,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in Liquidity Services by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,734,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Liquidity Services by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Liquidity Services by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

LQDT opened at $25.24 on Friday. Liquidity Services has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.51 million, a P/E ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.21.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liquidity Services will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

