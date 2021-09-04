Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 340 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 3,090.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,713.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 98.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 111.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $94.17 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $96.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.77 and its 200 day moving average is $89.30.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

