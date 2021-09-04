American Century Companies Inc. Sells 216,889 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 405,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 216,889 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.20% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $56,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 891,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,230,000 after purchasing an additional 28,158 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 56,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AJG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.22 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $145.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.97. The company has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.32 and a fifty-two week high of $154.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

