Short Interest in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Expands By 13.2%

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the July 29th total of 13,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITIC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Investors Title by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,402,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Investors Title by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,088,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Investors Title by 9.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,229,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Investors Title by 95.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 11,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Investors Title by 8.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,023,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Investors Title stock opened at $191.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.97 million, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.97. Investors Title has a 12 month low of $129.79 and a 12 month high of $194.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC); investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust); and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).

