LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) rose 7.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.14 and last traded at $16.14. Approximately 7,796 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,231,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.98.

LFST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LifeStance Health Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.16). As a group, equities research analysts expect that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 1,140,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $19,403,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LFST. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $44,942,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $28,924,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $316,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,031,000. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

