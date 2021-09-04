Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.40

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$26.40 and last traded at C$19.66, with a volume of 334006 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.65.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CSFB cut their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.16.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

